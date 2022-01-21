Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Man Dies Inside Home With More Than 100 Snakes

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Brightly coloured parrot snake

Source: suebg1 photography / Getty

A Maryland man was found dead inside of his Charles County home by first responders Wednesday. Authorities found more than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes there.

According to Maryland State Police, officers conducted a wellness check around 6 p.m. at the home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A neighbor told police they checked on the 49-year-old man after not seeing him for more than a day and found him lying on the floor unconscious.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. There were no signs of foul play.

As far as the snakes, they were found in various tanks situated on racks. Police said Charles County Animal Control is coordinating rescue efforts for the snakes with help from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Dies Inside Home With More Than 100 Snakes  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70
Close