Local
HomeLocal

Bill Calling For Establishments On The Block To Close By 10 P.M. Due To An Uptick In Violence

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Empowerment Zone

Source: Scott J. Ferrell / Getty

A bill has been introduced that would require strip clubs and bars on The Block in downtown Baltimore to close by 10 p.m..

Senate Bill 222 was introduced by Senate President Bill Ferguson. If passed, it would apply to any business on the 400 block of East Baltimore Street with a Class A or Class BD-7 liquor license and any business with an adult entertainment license.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there were 831 calls for service to The Block and surrounding areas in 2021. That includes 8 shootings with 11 victims, 15 robberies, 17 aggravated assaults and one suspicious death.

“Violence within and resulting from The Block in Baltimore City’s central business district has drastically increased in recent months despite a robust and consistent deployment by the Baltimore City Police Department,” he said, later adding, “Many of those were brazen incidents with police officers in the immediate vicinity.”

Ferguson pointed to other parts of the city where increased police presence has resulted in drops in crime. He said that is not the case on The Block and business owners refuse to take accountability for what’s happening there.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Bill Calling For Establishments On The Block To Close By 10 P.M. Due To An Uptick In Violence  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70
Close