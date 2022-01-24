Arts & Entertainment
Watch Trailer: 'The Real Husbands of Hollywood' Returns Next Month With More Celebrity Guest Stars & Lots of Surprises

BET+ debuts The Real Husbands of Hollywood More Kevin, More Problems trailer today (Jan. 24). The six-part limited series is set to release on the platform next month.

As previously announced, the limited series picks up years later with more antics from Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, as they take another shot at making it big. Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long also return to the series, welcoming newcomers Michele Weaver and Angela Rye to the crew.

There are a slew of surprising celebrity guest stars who appeared in the trailer including Rye, Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seales, Mark Cuban, Yolanda Adams, Big Boy, Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Dr. Phil. There is no wonder what these stars are up to, but by the looks of the trailer, it will be a funny ride.

The two minute trailer is jam packed with unusual scenarios focused on the all-star cast. The show is addressing typical situations like relationships and adding in life’s woes like the impending Covid-19 crisis. In the trailer, Hart consumes his “vaccine” out of a shot glass.

Fans can prepare for more drama, laughs and unimaginable reveals. The BET+ original is set to return after long five years of anticipation. From couples therapy with Dr. Phil to podcasts talks with the hilarious Haddish, the guys are ready to take over tv yet again.

Be sure to catch the return of The Real Husbands of Hollywood More Kevin, More Problems February 10th on BET+. Watch the official trailer below.

Watch Trailer: ‘The Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Returns Next Month With More Celebrity Guest Stars & Lots of Surprises  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Close