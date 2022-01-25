Local
HomeLocal

3 Baltimore Firefighters Killed, 1 In Critical Condition After Fire Caused Partial Building Collapse

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rear View Of Firefighters Spraying Water On Fire

Source: Thana Prasongsin / Getty

Three Baltimore firefighters have died and another is in critical condition after a vacant home caught fire Monday.

Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo died in that partial building collapse caused by the fire.

It all started at around 6 a.m. Monday. Fire crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a row home on the 200 block  of South Stricker Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said firefighters went inside of the vacant home to fight the fire because there were houses next-door that were occupied.

At some point, a partial collapse occurred trapping four firefighters inside. One firefighter was immediately rescued and two more were removed within an hour. Crews worked to remove a fourth firefighter who was still trapped underneath the rubble left behind by the collapse.

Three firefighters were taken to Shock Trauma. One died at the scene.

“This is a gut-wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today.”

This is the first line-of-duty death for the Baltimore City Fire Department in 8 years. Back in 2014, James Bethea died after he responded to a townhouse fire. He went to check on a vacant home next door and fell through the first floor into the basement. The cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

3 Baltimore Firefighters Killed, 1 In Critical Condition After Fire Caused Partial Building Collapse  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping…

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment.
01.01.70

Accused Racist Hockey Player Kicked Off Team For…

Jacob Panetta just got himself booted from his position as a defenseman for the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast…
01.01.70

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70
Close