Ex-Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion in book scheme

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

After serving almost 24 months in prison, former Mayor Catherine Pugh, has been released from prison.

Jayne Miller reported on twitter this morning.

“Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has been released from the Alabama prison where she had been serving a 36 month sentence, according to on line record of Bureau of Prisons. About 12 months earlier than previous release date.

According to WBAL, She was sentenced in February of 2020 for “fraudulent book sales to funnel illegal donations to her campaign and evade taxes in 2020.”

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Released From Prison  was originally published on 92q.com

