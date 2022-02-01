Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Janet Jackson Once Considered A Lesbian Relationship With This R&B Singer! [WATCH]

“Gary’s Tea” discussed some very interesting topics today, including a pregnancy announcement from two music superstars, a little lesbian flirtation between two R&B queens and a hip-hop king that believes he’s making way too much money to be single. 

After much speculation, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have officially announced that a baby is on the way! Although this probably means that “the album” everyone’s been waiting on for six years will be delayed yet again, we can’t help but feel happy for these two.

In more salacious news, an old interview resurfaced where pop queen Janet Jackson admits that fellow singing sensation Alicia Keys would be her top choice if she ever were to have a lesbian hookup. Many people, including the “My Boo” singer herself, were very intrigued by just the thought of these two getting together.

Also getting spilled today is news surrounding Lil Wayne and his belief that being one of the richest rap stars in game should also come with a wifey to share it with. Is he valid in his thinking or does he not remember the handful of women (and baby mommas!) he’s been linked to over the years?

Hear it all in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Gary’s Tea: Janet Jackson Once Considered A Lesbian Relationship With This R&B Singer! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close