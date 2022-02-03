Arts & Entertainment
New Movies Dropping Every Week: Netflix Debuted Its 2022 Movie Preview Trailer [Video]

Netflix Logo

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix debuted its 2022 movie preview trailer filled with films releasing this year to the platform. There are movies for everyone to enjoy from brand new comedies, dramas, mysteries and thrillers.

The world’s leading streaming entertainment service released the short trailer today (Feb. 3), giving fans a sneak peek of what movies are debuting this year. Netflix promises there will be a new drop every single week of the year.

The three-minute trailer previews an array of films. It is introduced with actress Jennifer Lopez, starring in the upcoming film The Mother, saying, “tonight is movie night.” It continues previewing scenes from each film including: The Adam Project, Day Shift, Slumberland, A Madea Homecoming, Boo and more.

Jason Momoa, who stars in Slumberland, says in the short trailer, “you can go places your dreams can’t dream of.”

Netflix shares several upcoming films headed to the platform with appearances from popular actors in the trailer like Jamie Foxx, who stars in the upcoming movie Day Shift.

The description for Netflix’s 2022 Movie Preview below:

There’s a great big world of new stories waiting to be discovered. This year the Netflix Film universe is expanding with brand new comedies, action-thrillers, mysteries, dramas, sequels and more…dropping every single week.

From laughs to tears to heart-pounding, adrenaline-pumping, edge-of-your-seat suspense, there’s a movie for every mood. So turn the lights off and turn Netflix on because in here, every night is movie night.

Catch all of these films and more on Netflix throughout the year. Watch the trailer below:

New Movies Dropping Every Week: Netflix Debuted Its 2022 Movie Preview Trailer [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Close