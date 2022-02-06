Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’

Beauties, get your coins together because the next adidas x IVY PARK collection is coming!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Beyonce Ivy Park x Adidas

Source: Adidas / Ivy Park

Beauties, get your coins together because the next adidas x IVY PARK drop is coming… fast! Today, the clothing brand took to its Instagram channel to tease the latest collection, this time including all-red pieces inspired by Valentine’s Day. The new “Bey Mine” collection is set to release on February 9, just in time for the lovable holiday, and features red athletic apparel, spandex clothing, accessories, outdoor wear and so much more.

adidas x IVY PARK shared a few first looks at the firey collection, taking to their Instagram page to show Beyoncé modeling some of the key pieces from the upcoming drop.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Here’s a shot of Beyoncé rocking a red spandex dress, matching red gloves, a red puffer jacket, and a red baseball cap. She also donned a short, blonde wig and served face as she modeled the latest from the collection.

Here’s another shot of the IVY PARK founder wearing a red suit with a plunging neckline. She paired this look with a black and red shawl and matching clutch purse and still rocked her short, blonde bob for this very Valentine’s Day-inspired photoshoot.

Lastly, IVY PARK posted a close-up of Queen Bey rocking a red baseball cap from the upcoming line with the brand name, IVY PARK, stitched in red lettering. “BEY MINE | adidas.com FEB 9 + select stores globally FEB 10,” the caption read. Check it out below. 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

By the looks of this line, it’s unlike anything we’ve seen from the athleisure brand before and drops at the perfect time, right before Valentine’s Day! So the question is, what are you splurging on?

Don’t miss…

Beyonce Is Coming…

Our Favorite Beyoncé Fashion Moments

Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70
Close