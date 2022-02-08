Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What’s Trending: What’s The Wildest Thing You’ve Seen While Flying? [WATCH]

A lot of changes are happening when it comes to air travel, from the merging of Frontier and Spirt — safe travels, y’all! — to Delta pushing for a national “no-fly list” for notoriously unruly passengers.

The latter topic got us thinking though: what are some of the most outrageous things you’ve seen while on a plane? We definitely got some stories of our own!

From sitting next to a person with an oversized dog in the same seat, to dealing with a case of unruly kids, let’s just say the crew has seen some thangs! Once we opened it up to callers, that’s when the real stories started coming in. Intoxicated passengers that decide to pee in the seat and on themselves, public breastfeeding and even women with newly-done BBLs refusing to sit down on the plane for, well, obvious reasons — trust, it gets ratchet up there in the air!

Hear some wild plane tales from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew and callers in today’s “Trending Topics” below:

 

 

