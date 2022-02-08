Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Celibacy Journey [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The ongoing divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are at the center of today’s “Gary’s Tea,” in addition to how celibacy is going for father-of-eight Nick Cannon.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kanye has reportedly been denying Kim’s request to sign papers that would legally make her single. No clue on whether it’s a bigger plot in his possible plans to get her back or just a way to sabotage her current relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson. Either way, we hope Ye can let his ex go so both of them can co-parent without all the publicized drama.

Cannon on the other hand is apparently enjoying the single & sex-less life, but that hasn’t stopped people from making jokes about his celibacy after one person sent him a condom machine as an early Valentine’s Day gift. Even though it’s definitely too soon for baby number 9, we’ll just let the Wild ‘N Out creator do what makes him happy and those around him.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear some opinions from the hosts on these topics below in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Celibacy Journey [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70
Close