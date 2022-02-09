Local
HomeLocal

16-Year-Old Student Shot In Catonsville High School Parking Lot

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Gun and Bullets

Source: Steve Prezant / Getty

A 16-year-old student is expected to survive after they were shot in shoulder in the parking lot of Catonsville High School.

Shots rang at around 3 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the high school’s campus. This happened about 45 minutes after school let out.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Baltimore County Police Chief Melisa Hyatt has vowed to make an arrest in the shooting.

“We’re going to run out every lead that’s part of our investigation, not only to figure out who’s responsible and to bring them to justice, we are going to run this case out,” Hyatt said. “We will make an arrest in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-303-0720.

Source: CBS Baltimore

16-Year-Old Student Shot In Catonsville High School Parking Lot  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42
Close