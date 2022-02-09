Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A 16-year-old student is expected to survive after they were shot in shoulder in the parking lot of Catonsville High School.

Shots rang at around 3 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the high school’s campus. This happened about 45 minutes after school let out.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Baltimore County Police Chief Melisa Hyatt has vowed to make an arrest in the shooting.

“We’re going to run out every lead that’s part of our investigation, not only to figure out who’s responsible and to bring them to justice, we are going to run this case out,” Hyatt said. “We will make an arrest in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-303-0720.

Source: CBS Baltimore

16-Year-Old Student Shot In Catonsville High School Parking Lot was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: