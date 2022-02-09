Celebrity News
Years Of Hard Drinking Killed ‘Friday’ Star Anthony Johnson Per Autopsy

RIP.

Source: Amazon / Amazon

Last year the culture lost one the beloved comedic talents of Anthony Johnson. The Friday star is said to have passed due to years of alcohol abuse.

As per TMZ the medical examiner has concluded that Los Angeles, California native’s death could have been avoided or prolonged if he had better taken care of himself. According to the autopsy reports obtained by the celebrity gossip media outlet doctors have concluded that “chronic ethanol use” was the cause of his passing. The documentation also calls out that he passed due to natural causes. Additionally no drugs where found in his system as per the toxicology report. Shortly after his passing the coroner’s office reported that he had tested positive for COVID prior to transitioning.

His wife Lexie tells TMZ that she will be launching a foundation in Johnson’s name. The intent is to help others who are fighting alcohol abuse and “to inspire others to put the bottle down.” Since his passing she has also volunteered at local churches to talk to the youth about the dangers of alcohol which she now says is her life mission. In July 2009, it was reported that Johnson had a heart attack at LaGuardia Airport while on his way to a comedy show. However, Johnson confirmed that he suffered from a panic attack instead. Johnson died on September 6, 2021 at a Los Angeles County hospital, after being found unresponsive in a store in that nearby area. He was 55 years old and leaves behind three children.

Close