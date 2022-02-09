News
Dem vs. Rep: Joyce Beatty Says Hal Rogers Poked Her Then Said “Kiss My Ass” Over Train Ride Mask Request

We all know that things can get pretty brutal when it comes to political debates between Democrats and Republicans, but the proverbial sparring usually stay in the ring and tends not to spill outside of current events.

However, Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty recently had to call out GOP lawmaker Hal Rogers after he personally  disrespected her on various levels, first by putting his hands on her and then by cursing at her while throwing out an offensive phrase that many of us have heard or admittedly said to someone before.

 

Beatty hopped on Twitter yesterday (seen above) to give emphasis on her rude encounter with Rogers, writing, “Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my ass.’” Her post included another tweet within the thread, which read as follows: “This is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP Members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe.” She summed up her comments with one final message, tweeting, “. @RepHalRogers , when you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me.”

 

Surprisingly enough, he did just that a few hours after she made the interaction public, writing via his own Twitter account yesterday, “This afternoon, I met with @RepBeatty to personally apologize. My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost.”

Do you buy into the sincerity of his apology, which only came after Congressional Black Caucus members met at the front steps of the House steps to demand Rogers apologize for “assaulting” Beatty? We’re all ears to hear what you have to say about this.

Dem vs. Rep: Joyce Beatty Says Hal Rogers Poked Her Then Said “Kiss My Ass” Over Train Ride Mask Request  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

