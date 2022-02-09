Celebrity News
Prayers: Singer Betty Davis Has Passed at The Age Of 77

Portrait Of Betty Davis

Source: Anthony Barboza / Getty

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that the pioneering Queen of Funk, singer, Betty Davis, has passed away at the age of 77 from natural causes in Homestead, Pennsylvania.

Betty Davis passing was confirmed by her close friend Danielle Maggio.   In a statement from, Connie Portis, another long time friend of Betty Davis.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer and pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, and fashion icon,” “Most of all, Betty was a friend, aunt, niece, and beloved member of her community of Homestead, Pennsylvania, and of the worldwide community of friends and fans. At a time to be announced, we will pay tribute to her beautiful, bold, and brash persona. Today we cherish her memory as the sweet, thoughtful, and reflective person she was…There is no other.”

Betty Davis may have died from natural causes but her body of work was un-naturally trailblazing, as she dropped her self-titled debut album in 1973 for the legendary Woodstock festival followed by “They Say I’m Different” in 1974 then a year later she recorded the album “Nasty Gal.”  Betty Davis paved the way for female artists, with her controversially sexual lyrics and performance style, that was documented in 2017 in, Betty: They Say I’m Different.  Following the documentary Betty: They Say I’m Different, in 2019 Betty Davis released new music for the first time in 40 years, “A Little Bit Hot Tonight”.  Betty Davis’s musical catalog spanned from 1964 to 1975, with Davis penning the Chambers Brothers song “Uptown (to Harlem)” a song that was featured on Questlove’s Oscar-nominated documentary Summer of Soul.

Betty Davis was also the ex-wife of Jazz legend trumpeter Miles Davis, who Betty Davis was credited with introducing Mile Davis’s to the rock and roll era which gave birth to Jazz Fusion with his  1969’s In a Silent Way and 1970’s Bitches Brew.  Betty Davis style and music influenced great artists such as Stevie Wonder, Prince, Lauryn Hill and  Janelle Monáe.

We will be keeping the friends, family and colleagues of Betty Davis uplifted in our prayers.

Prayers: Singer Betty Davis Has Passed at The Age Of 77  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

