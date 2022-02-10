Local
HomeLocal

Multiple Suspects Arrested For Catonsville High School Shooting, Police Say Shooting Was Targeted

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Close up of metal handcuffs

Source: Andrew Brookes / Getty

Several people have been taken into police custody in relation to Tuesday’s shooting at Catonsville High School.

It happened in a parking lot at around 3 p.m. after school let out.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Police said there was one 16-year-old victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. But, sources told CBS Baltimore there was a second person shot. That person was shot in the head and was treated at a nearby hospital.

As for the motive, police said the shooting started as an off-campus argument and was “targeted.”

As detectives continue to pursue active leads in this investigation, anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Multiple Suspects Arrested For Catonsville High School Shooting, Police Say Shooting Was Targeted  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70
Close