Gary Emergency! Gary With Da Tea’s Door Got Kicked In Last Night!! [WATCH]

We had to put a hold on gossip today after our very own Gary had the terrifying experience of getting his door kicked in!

Thankfully it’s not as bad as you think, but trust — you need to hear this story.

Waking him up out of his sleep, the banging caused a domino effect of events to occur next that included a gun with loose bullets, a false (?) smoke report and a real-life example of just how quick we can find ourselves in a “no-knock” situation like the one that caused Amir Locke’s murder.

Let Gary tell the real tea below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Close