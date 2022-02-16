Local
Voters May Be Able To Vote For Marijuana Legalization In Maryland On November Ballot

A marijuana plant. Marijuana buds

Source: Yuri Kriventsoff / Getty

Maryland lawmakers are debating a referendum bill that could place marijuana legalization on the November ballot.

Medical marijuana use is already legal in the state, but House Bill 1 would establish the ballot referendum to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use. If passed, it would go into effect on July 1, 2023.

The bill’s sponsors said legalization is an economic opportunity for the state and local, minority-owned companies.

A companion bill, House Bill 837, would regulate the industry and expunge the records of people with marijuana possession convictions.

A Goucher poll released last March showed support for marijuana legalization in Maryland, with two-thirds of Marylanders voting yes.

