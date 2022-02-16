Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Did Candiace Dillard Get Fired From RHOP!? + Super Bowl Streams Numbers Are In [WATCH]

Rock-T switches things up by filling in for Da Brat with today’s “Hot Spot” report, which includes a surprising update on Candiace Dillard’s future as a cast mate on The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Snoop Dogg’s plan as the new owner of Death Row Records and the streaming surplus on Spotify for performers at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Dillard is apparently making the franchise execs rethink their decision of adding her into the mix, with rumors even stating that her replacement is already being optioned. Snoop’s decision to make Death Row an NFT label got praise from many, even the son of the label’s former notorious owner Suge Knight. Speaking of Tha Doggfather emcee, he and the other SBLVI performers got compensated for the performance in a major way after the songs they performed live went on see massive increases in streams — wait until you hear some of these numbers!

Get the full rundown in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

Close