Local
HomeLocal

Settlement Reached In Controversial ‘Spy Plane’ Case In Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Spy Plane

Source: Malcolm Fife / Getty

A settlement has been reached in the case of the controversial surveillance plan program in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Police Department now needs to get rid of all of the data collected.

The planes first took flight in 2016, they went up again in 2020 on a six-month trial basis. They would only fly during daylight hours and investigators said they would use the footage to investigate crimes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Last year, a federal appeals court ruled the planes were unconstitutional.

Now, the police and the company behind the flights must get rid of all of the footage, but only after every criminal prosecution that relies on that evidence is completed.

Source: WBAL-TV

Settlement Reached In Controversial ‘Spy Plane’ Case In Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
01.01.70

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
06.29.59

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48
Close