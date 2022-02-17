Settlement Reached In Controversial ‘Spy Plane’ Case In Baltimore

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A settlement has been reached in the case of the controversial surveillance plan program in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Police Department now needs to get rid of all of the data collected.

The planes first took flight in 2016, they went up again in 2020 on a six-month trial basis. They would only fly during daylight hours and investigators said they would use the footage to investigate crimes.

Last year, a federal appeals court ruled the planes were unconstitutional.

Now, the police and the company behind the flights must get rid of all of the footage, but only after every criminal prosecution that relies on that evidence is completed.

Source: WBAL-TV

