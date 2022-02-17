Local
HomeLocal

Two Teenagers Shot & Killed, Another Injured In Southwest Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Accident or crime scene cordon tape

meSource: kali9 / Getty

CriA pair of teenagers are dead after a shooting in southwest Baltimore.

Police said officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 3500 block of Gelston Drive at 6:20 p.m..

They found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They also found two other teenagers suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. They died from their injuries.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Police said these three teenagers are not the first to get shot on that stretch of Gelston Drive.

Police records show a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were shot and killed on the 3600 block of Gelston Drive on January 1. Before that, a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed on the 3700 block Gelston Avenue on August 10, 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: 16-Year-Old Boy Killed In South Baltimore Double Shooting

See Also: Annapolis Man Charged With Shooting 2 Children Says Group Of Juveniles Was Harassing Him

Two Teenagers Shot & Killed, Another Injured In Southwest Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
01.01.70

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
06.29.59

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48
Close