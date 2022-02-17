Rickey Smiley Morning Show
News You Can’t Use: Things Black People Created That We Don’t Get Credit For [WATCH]

There’s still about a week left in Black History Month, so what better way to help close out the festivities than with some vital BHM facts about our people?

We’ve got a special segment of “News You Can’t Use” for today, with resident clown Special K letting us in on some Black inventions we rarely get credit for that are sure to enlighten and also make you laugh as per usual.

Every wondered where storing grease on the stove came from? That’s us! How about the illegal daycare lady? Again, us! From selling food stamps — 50 cent on the dollar, of course! — to putting other people’s kids on your taxes, let’s just say that our culture has no shame when it comes to the game.

Educate yourself with a comedic twist in Special K’s “News You Can’t Use” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

News You Can't Use: Things Black People Created That We Don't Get Credit For [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close