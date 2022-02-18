Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Wendy Williams Back With Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter?! [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

We’re definitely looking for some answers in today’s segment of “Gary Tea,” including whether or not Wendy Williams is getting back with her cheating ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, and just how messy can Todrick Hall get on this new season of Celebrity Big Brother?!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Following a new health update on Wendy Williams from the media maven herself, many began speculating if she and Kevin were starting to rekindle their relationship. While it’s not strange at all for exes to remain civil, especially when they share a child together, we can only hope she remembers that he just got engaged to his mistress a few months ago. Talk about messy!

Speaking of messy, YouTube star Todrick Hall is getting on everybody’s bad side with his behavior on Celebrity Big Brother, including those watching from outside the house like his friend Tamar Braxton. His recent comments about her being a “drag queen trapped in a woman’s body” definitely got back to his friend, who responded in a way that you might not expect.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Take a sip of “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Is Wendy Williams Back With Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
01.01.70

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
01.01.70

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
06.29.59

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49
Close