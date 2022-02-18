Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Tyler Perry Wants Mo’Nique To Apologize + Did Bob Saget Predict His Death?! [WATCH]

Da Brat closes out this week with another segment of the “Hot Spot,” including a report that confirms Tyler Perry and Mo’Nique are still beefing, another that questions whether or not the late Bob Saget predicted his own death, plus updates on Cardi B vs. Candace Owens, the end of Atlanta and Usher’s growing popularity in Las Vegas.

Mo’Nique confirmed in a recent interview with TS Madison that Tyler Perry still expects her to apologize for those public attacks on him and Oprah Winfrey that went viral years ago. An interview Bog Saget did three months before his death, where he jokes that he’ll be found dead in bed, now feels eerily similar to the real-life circumstances that resulted in his death last month. Cardi B claps back at Candace Owens for questioning her IQ, and the rap queen definitely made a good point in her response. Fans of Donald Glover’s TV show Atlanta will sadly have to say goodbye to the hit FX series as it officially will come to an end this fall. In better news though, Usher’s popular Las Vegas residency has just been renewed and will begin new shows starting this summer.

Close