Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Is Rumored To Take Kandi’s Peach On Real Housewives Of Atlanta [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

You can definitely learn a lesson or two in today’s “Gary’s Tea,” which includes an unfortunate story involving actors Tommy Davidson and Jamie Foxx plus a rumor that could possibly see Jeannie Mai taking over for Kandi on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although former co-stars of the classic ’90s film Booty Call, Davidson says he and Foxx haven’t spoken in years due to their sour on-set working relationship. In the reality television world, word on the socials is that Kandi’s less-than-thrilling storyline on the last season of RHOA may have given execs the idea to put The Real daytime host in as a replacement now that she’s playing housewife to ATL-bred rapper Jeezy. Would you still tune in without the dungeon queen herself though?!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get more on those stories below in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Is Rumored To Take Kandi’s Peach On Real Housewives Of Atlanta [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
01.01.70

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
12.05.64

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
09.13.63

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
01.01.70

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
01.01.70

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
06.29.59

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70
Close