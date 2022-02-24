Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: Russia Invades Ukraine Starting Biggest War in Europe In Over 80 Years [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Today’s “Front Page News” is highlighted by what many of you have already been seeing for most of today, which is the terrifying invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Eva helps to put things into a bit of perspective, but for now we can only pray for those overseas experiencing what can only be described as a nightmare. Also making headlines are jury deliberations in the civil suit against officers convicted of killing George Floyd, updates in the trial for officers that shot and killed Breonna Taylor and the criminal case surrounding Donald Trump’s business dealings.

On the side of sports, Rock-T fills us in on new developments in NYC’s COVID vaccination requirements that could be beneficial for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in addition to a new movie role for Tom Brady.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Stay informed by checking out “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Front Page News: Russia Invades Ukraine Starting Biggest War in Europe In Over 80 Years [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
02.23.22

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
02.22.22

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
02.18.22

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
02.17.22

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
02.16.22

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
02.15.22
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
02.11.22
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
02.10.22
Close