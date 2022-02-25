Fill In The Blank Friday: What Is One Thing You Have To Do Before You Die?! [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s never an easy conversation to talk about mortality, but somehow we found a way to include it in today’s “Trending Topics” report and had the whole studio cracking up!

All we had to do was pose one very thought-provoking question: what’s on your bucket list?

From Eva’s desire to join the “mile high club” to Special K’s dream of driving cross-country in a drop top, it’s safe to say the RSMS crew have some interesting goals before they meet our maker. Things got even more wild when we opened up the phone lines, which ranged from women that wanted to have sex outside of their race for the first time to one man that simply wanted to jump off a cliff into crisp clear waters.

What are some of the things on your own bucket list? Let us know after checking out “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

