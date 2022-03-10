The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Queen Talk’ | Episode 58

We have a special guest at The Undressing Room. Queen Naija joins us to give us details about her latest single and she also chimes in on the biggest viral stories of the week. Find out about a support group for men whose wives abandoned them and more relationship violations that the ladies undress.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Would you pick your new man over your friends?

