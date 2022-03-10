Style & Fashion
Kelly Rowland Turned Heads In A Crystal-Encrusted Floral Skirt And Blouse

Kelly Rowland was spotted celebrating International Women's Day earlier this week donning a super classy crystal floral blouse and skirt set from David Koma.

Kelly Rowland celebrated International Women’s Day earlier this week in a super cute and super sexy pink ensemble that we have to get our hands on!

For the trendy look, the 41-year-old  wore a pink Dabid Koma look including a $1,250 crystal floral blouse and a matching floral crystal midi skirt retailing for $1050 designed by the same brand. She paired the look with strappy heels and wore her hair in loose waves, with part of her hair slightly parted over to one side of her face. She accessorized the classy look with crystal earrings and a matching necklace as she was all smiles for the day dedicated to celebrating women.
Check out the stunning look via Fashion Bomb Daily below.

But serving LEWKS isn’t the only thing the songstress has been up to lately. Earlier this week it was announced that the former Destiny’s Child member has a new children’s book on the way entitled, Always with You, Always with Me, which is described as a “loving ode to modern motherhood.”
Kelly took to Twitter to announce the new venture, sharing the book’s cover as well as informing fans how to purchase it.
This will mark the mother of two’s second book, following her 20217 release of Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened.
Always with You, Always with Me is set to release on April 26 and is available for pre-order now.

Kelly Rowland Turned Heads In A Crystal-Encrusted Floral Skirt And Blouse  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

