Sabrina Elba Looks Stunning On The ‘Gram In Form Fitting Black Dress

Sabrina Elba took to Instagram to show off her latest look in a form-fitting black dress that is everything!

mothers2mothers 20th Anniversary Gala

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Sabrina Elba sent the Internet into a frenzy today when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself donning a form-fitting black dress that fit the beauty like a glove!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in a black dress from Staud that featured thing straps around her neck and gold detailing on the sides. She wore her hair in a slicked-down look, channeling old-Hollywood glam, and wore a dramatic beat on her face equipped with dark eyeshadow and a nude lip only to enhance her natural beauty. She wore minimal jewelry, only diamond earrings, a simple bracelet, and a diamond ring on her finger.

“What a night, thanks @tiffanyandco and @britishvogue !” she captioned the stunning photo set. Check it out below.

As usual, we’re not the only one completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “🔥🔥🔥🔥PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! 😍” and another jokingly wrote, “Ummmm ok its just becoming disrespectful for you to be looking this good every damn day 😮‍💨🥵😮‍💨🥵😮‍💨🥵.”

Sabrina recently announced a joint beauty venture with her husband, Idria Elba, entitled S’able Labs,  which is the couple’s last name spelled backward. The new line is a gender-neutral skincare line that prioritizes “ethical supply chain and reducing the use of toxic ingredients and unnecessary packaging.”

As reported by Ebony Magazine, the idea for the joint skincare line was born out of a conversation the couple had about feeling disconnected from their community during the Global pandemic. As Sabrina explained, “It opened up the idea of wellbeing and self-care that we hadn’t really thought of before—looking at wellness from the outside in, in terms of your community and who’s around you. That’s when it clicked.”

The skincare line’s website also reports that the couple “noticed that there was a missing space for couples to go for dialogue, support, and inspiration,” and that they “wanted to fill that space with a community of people who understand the importance of partnerships… a community for coupledom.”

The statement on the website continued by explaining what the coupledom community is, stating that it’s “an open space for not just romantic couples but any partnerships between two people, whether it be familial, business-related, or romantic. Both of us being ambitious dreamers, we realized that we could dream together and combine our efforts as partners to help each other achieve our goals. This is the realization we want to share with the world.”

Sabrina Elba Looks Stunning On The 'Gram In Form Fitting Black Dress

