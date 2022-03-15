Hair
HomeHair

Drew Sidora Shows Off Her Natural Glow

Drew Sidora took to social media this week to show fans her natural glow, going wig free in a gorgeous selfie.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18

Source: Bravo / Getty

Drew Sidora is glowing… literally! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Twitter this week to show off her natural glow and it’s safe to say that she’s flawless!

In a gorgeous selfie, the actress posed wig free for her 62.1 thousand followers. She looked stunning as she rocked a grey screen printed t-shirt, necklace, and stud earrings. She let her natural, curly locs hang loose in a slicked-back style and showed off her flawless, glowing skin, letting the sun serve as a natural filter.

Makeup & Wig Free Monday Until tomorrow,” she commented on the selfie. Check it out below. 

When Drew isn’t busy being flawless, she’s gearing up for her return to Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, set to premiere its Season 14 soon. Sidora will rejoin castmates Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Marlo Hampton along with returning castmember Shereé Whitfield and newcomer, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, who is set to join the Atlanta ladies for the first time in this upcoming season.

When asked about the upcoming season, castmate Kandi Burrus confirmed to Andy Cohen that the new season is “fire.” She continued, “You know, I tell everybody I’ll admit at the beginning, when we lost two peaches, I was a little nervous. But I am so happy with how it all came together. When I tell yall, it was just craziness from beginning to end. Funny. A lot of funny. A lot of people showing a lot of transparency. So you can see what’s happening in these relationships.”

We can’t wait to see Drew and the rest of the Housewives in the new season!

RELATED STORIES:

Toya And Her Mean Girl Antics Got Played

Drew Sidora Details How Nicki Minaj Body Shamed Her After An Audition On The Rapper’s Life

Drew Sidora Shows Off Her Natural Glow  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the…
03.10.22

Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To…

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest…
03.07.22

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
02.23.22

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
02.22.22

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
02.18.22
Close