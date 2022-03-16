Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What's Trending: Are You For Or Against The Sunshine Protection Act To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent?

The recent conversation surrounding a new bill that will make Daylight Saving Time permanent has garnered mixed reactions, with the night owls of the world upset about the change while feelings of delight run rampant amongst the fun-in-the-sun crowd.

We decided to address the debate in today’s “Trending Topics” report, and even the RSMS crew is split on whether or not we should continue to “spring forward.”

From those that prefer to get an extra hour of sleep to others that get their best work done in the nighttime, let’s just say The Sunshine Protection Act has everyone looking at the sun a little differently this week. Although we have over a year before the decision goes into effect officially, including approval from the House and a signature from President Joe Biden, it’s still something worth thinking about in current times. What do you think?

Tune in for “Trending Topics” below to join the DST debate happening on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

What's Trending: Are You For Or Against The Sunshine Protection Act To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close