Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Khloe Kardashian Moving On & Now Dating Trey Songz?! [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

“Gary’s Tea” has a handful of news to report on today, including a possible blooming relationship between Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz, the rumored ending of Mimi Faust and Ty Young’s relationship plus an unfortunate update in relation to Jussie Smollett’s prison stint in Cook County Jail.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although Khloe and Trey were seen “canoodling” at a recent party at Los Angeles hotspot The Nice Guy, we’ll wait a little bit longer before officially calling them the next big celeb couple. In terms of Mimi and Ty, let’s just pray they can work things out and make it down the aisle in the near future. Regardless of how you feel about Jussie’s hate crime hoax, continue to pray for both his sanity and well-being behind bars now that his family is saying he’s at risk of being harmed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the gossip in “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Is Khloe Kardashian Moving On & Now Dating Trey Songz?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the…
03.10.22

Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To…

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest…
03.07.22

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
02.23.22

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
02.22.22

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
02.18.22
Close