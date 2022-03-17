Good News
HomeGood News

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Health Issues: ‘I’m Going to Be Back’

Wendy Williams spoke to "Good Morning America" about her health this morning and told viewers that she's "going to be back."

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

US-GLAMOUR-WOMEN OF THE YEAR

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty

Wendy Williams called into Good Morning America earlier today to speak out about her ongoing health issues and her absence from her beloved talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. The daily show confirmed that although the 57-year-old didn’t want to appear on camera, she did want the public to hear from her directly, which is why she dialed into the morning show

The legendary talk show host started off the interview telling the audience that she is “absolutely” of “sound mind.” “[My] health is very well. And I’ve actually had a few appointments,” she explained “You know, I’m 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

She also opened up about when she’ll be “comfortable enough” to return to work, telling the audience that she’s “very comfortable.” She continued, “You know, my partners with the show — everybody’s ready. Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”Before ending the interview, Wendy spoke directly to her fans, telling them to “keep watching.”

She continued, “I’m going to be back on the Wendy show. Bigger and brighter than ever.”

As previously reported, Wendy Williams has been absent from her daily talk show due to her ongoing health issues. While a plethora of guest hoss has filled in for Wendy while she’s been away, fan-favorite Sherri Shepherd was previously named as a permanent guest host for the dal talk sow and is set to officially take over the daily talk show’s time slot this fall.

Don’t miss… 

Wendy Williams Is All Smiles As She Reveals New Boyfriend On Instagram

Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving A Wellness Center In Miami, Says She’s ‘Doing Fabulous’

 

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Health Issues: ‘I’m Going to Be Back’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the…
03.10.22

Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To…

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest…
03.07.22

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
02.23.22

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
02.22.22
Close