And another one! Lil Kim brought the color and the sparkle to a birthday party performance this weekend. The pint size Award-winning rapper served face and curves in a sheer, sequins dress by Angel Brinks.
The designer gave us a first look at the dress via her Instagram page. In a post she wrote, “So lovely @lilkimthequeenbee out & about in one of my favorites! Shop my “Ready to Ship” collection! Click the link in my bio!”
Kim paired the dress with multicolored strappy sandals and an extra long ponytail.
Kim joked that she was booked to perform at the birthday party, but had so much fun she felt like it was her party too. “Imagine getting booked at private birthday party and U end up having so much fun like it was your birthday too. Now U are friends with all the sexy birthday girls and plan to meet up every Friday ,” she wrote.
Lil Kim’s fashion is always the talk of the town, but this time around fans fixated on her perfectly crafted ponytail.
Lil Kim Serves Hair And Fashion Envy In A High Ponytail And Angel Brinks Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com