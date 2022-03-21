Celebrity News
Hot Spot: Trevor Noah Says He Had Nothing To Do With Kanye West’s Grammys Performance Being Canceled

Wendy Williams says she’s making a comeback and she’s ready to work! After missing season 14 of “The Wendy Williams Show” due to health issues, the media queen went on a recent interview discussing the issues with Wells Fargo and what happened with her health problems.

In other news, Trevor Noah is clearing up what went down with Kanye West’s Grammys performance.  After Ye’s “concerning online behavior” on social media with Trevor Noah, the Grammys decided to remove his performance. Trevor Noah came out to clear his name and shared that he had nothing to do with the Grammys’ decision.   The Hot Spot has all the tea on these stories and more.

[protected-iframe id="21ff71f12a27d8a636f3a1e00c1630ae" /]   Don't Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too! D.L. Hughley clapped back at Kanye West after the award-winning rapper went to Instagram to voice his displeasure on the comedian/radio host's thoughts on his posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.  In an interview with Vlad TV, Hughley spoke on Ye's excessive posting of Kardashian, saying he is "stalking" her. Hughley told Vlad: "I think that I've watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate. He is stalking her. You can think it's cute. If it was my daughter, I'd do something about it. I don't think it's funny. I think that you can't write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, 'Well, she's showing her ass all the time and he's this and he's that.' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vr0qYspNL0 In since-deleted Instagram posts, Kanye called Hughley a "drug addict" and said, "I can afford to hurt you."   https://www.instagram.com/p/CbDLrp2Lavo CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET  Hughley responded to Kanye's IG posts in a set of tweets you can see below.

Hot Spot: Trevor Noah Says He Had Nothing To Do With Kanye West’s Grammys Performance Being Canceled  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

