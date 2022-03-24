What’s Trending: What Are Your Thoughts On Birth Control Pills For Men? [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
One of the most interesting stories we came across recently is the development of a new birth control pill for men. We decided to bring the conversation to “Trending Topics” today to see what the callers had to say about this potential game-changer for both the fellas and ladies.

Although majority of the RSMS crew were completely down with the idea of men being equally responsible for unwanted and/or premature pregnancy, there were a few who felt a bit on the fence in terms of whether or not men would be able to step up to the responsibility. You tell us!

Join the conversation on male birth control in today’s “Trending Topics” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

