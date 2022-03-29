Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Savannah James Serves For The Girls In A Maison Alaia Ensemble

Savannah James and her stylist, iCON Billingsley, have struck gold again with the beauty's latest look!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

When it comes to fashion, Savannah James just doesn’t miss!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three stepped out in a Maison Alaia look that was everything.  For her trendy ensemble, the beaut wore a curve hugging, red and white maxi dress from Maison Alaia. She paired the look with white Christian Louboutin pumps and carried a matching white handbag that was tiny and square-shaped. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs straight down and parted down the middle to frame the sides of her face while accessorizing the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing a bracelet and a few rings to set the outfit off.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah’s stylist, iCON Billingsley shared a stunning IG Reel of the beauty as she showed off her effortless slay for Vanity Fair over Oscar’s weekend. In the video, Mrs. James gave off major muse vibes for the stylist’s 74 thousand Instagram followers and left us all with major fashion envy.

“…it’s giving major muse vibes with @mrs_savannahrj in @maisonalaia & @louboutinworld for @vanityfair fair. hair: @jacobaaronn | mua: @sparkletafao 🚀🔥 #iCONtips #SavannahJames #Style #VanityFair #Oscars,” the style icon captioned the short video while tagging Savannah’s glam squad and fashion credits in the caption.

Check it out below.

But this wasn’t the only time that Savannah and her stylist made fashion magic recently. Just last week, the duo struck gold again went they managed to come up with the perfect outfit for the NET-A-PORTER X Laquan Smith dinner. For this look, the beauty wore a pink, silver, and black Tom Ford ensemble that was perfect for the occasion.  The trendy ensemble featured a satin blazer, a sparkling ankle-length skirt, a black velvet bandeau top, black Christian Louboutin heels, and a small black patent leather Tom Ford purse to set the get-up off.

Check it out below.

We just love an effortless slay!

Don’t miss… 

Savannah James Is Eating The Girls Up On The ‘Gram With Her Latest Look

Savannah James Gives Us Sophisticated Glam In A Backless Brown Dress

Savannah James Serves For The Girls In A Maison Alaia Ensemble  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
03.22.22

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the…
03.10.22

Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To…

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest…
03.07.22

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
02.23.22
Close