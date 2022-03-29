Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Show Off Their Epic Date Night

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their relationship red carpet official over the weekend when they popped out together on Sunday night while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party following the 2022 Academy Awards. The couple looked extremely lavish for the affair with the gorgeous social media influencer donning a sparkling cream-colored dress that sported an intricate circular design on the bodice while MBJ matched her fly and looked rather dapper in a metallic black tuxedo.

After the couple went viral for looking super fine on the Vanity Fair red carpet, they took to Instagram to show off their fashionable looks up close, giving their followers eye candy to swoon over for hours. Lori shared her Instagram carousel first, posting a photo of the couple holding hands on the red carpet as they served face and fashion goals ahead of the epic night ahead. “Date Night @vanityfair #VFOscars,” Lori captioned the photo.

Check it out below.

After Lori’s post made its rounds on the Internet, the couple followed up with a joint Instagram video that took their fans and followers behind the scenes of their fashionable night out. The 35-year-old actor shared the adorable video on his Instagram page first, captioning the post, “Finally a Night out W/ @loriharvey,” before tagging the couple’s glam squad in the caption.

Check out the adorable video below.

The fashionable couple has been together a little over a year now and loves showing their affection for each other on social media. Just last month, the model shared a sweet tribute in honor of the A Journal for Jordan star’s 35th birthday, just weeks after he threw her a surprise 25th birthday party.

“Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to my big baby!!! Can’t wait to see what amazing things this year brings for you my love,” she wrote to her beau.

We just love seeing this couple shine!

