Issa Rae Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: ‘I Am Not Pregnant’

Issa Rae took to Twitter to shut down pregnancy rumors after fans speculated the actress was pregnant.

Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Insecure" Season 5

Issa Rae has taken to social media to shut down rumors that she’s expecting her first child with her new husband Louis Diame in true Issa Rae fashion!

According to Page Six, the pregnancy rumor started late last week when a video of the Insecure writer greeting her former co-star, Yvonne Orji, went viral on social media. In the video, fans speculated that the comedic writer was pregnant after reportedly seeing a small baby bump under her form-fitting dress. Shortly after the video made its rounds on the internet, fans took to social media to spread the alleged news. From there, Issa Rae got wind of the rumors and took to Twitter today to shut all of it down with a simple tweet.

“I am not pregnant, f***youverymuch,” she Tweeted. “LET A B*** EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.” Check out the tweet below.

Although some fans were super convinced that the actress was pregnant last simply based on her ensemble, they clearly missed the fact that she was holding a glass of champagne in the now-viral clip, indicating that she’s not pregnant.

Issa Rae and Louis Diame tied the knot in a secret ceremony last year, announcing their nuptials in an Instagram post where the Insecure star joked she had an “impromptu photo shoot” in a custom wedding dress from Vera Wang. She also added that she brought her friends to the “photo shoot” to offer assistance, but were “sooooo embarrassed” when they turned up in the same dress, then added, that she “took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”

