O.J. Simpson Gets A Shock In His Sleep By Nicole Brown Look-Alike In Viral Prank

The blockbuster-size 1995 trial of O.J. Simpson for the alleged murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, which he infamously was acquitted of, still echoes as a hall of fame case in the history of true crime.

Now a completely free man in 2022, O.J. has somehow managed to leverage all that notoriety he received from the year-long trial to garner buzz in today’s digital era. His second act may be as a viral TikTok star though after the spread of a prank video that made him look like he was seeing a blonde-haired ghost.

Many people have been interpreting this video in different ways, yet most couldn’t ignore the striking resemblance that one woman depicted shares with The Juice’s slain ex-wife. O.J. can be seen seen sleeping shirtless before being loudly woken up by a party line of tall model-type white woman. The aforementioned standout seems to be the ringleader, complete with a phone on speaker playing music. O.J. himself was of course more than welcoming of the company, doing his best at 74 years of age to match their 20-something energy. While it doesn’t appear to be a cruel April Fools joke, or even intentional in general, the young woman was a reality check of the sordid details of Nicole Brown’s death.

Brown was fatally stabbed on June 12, 1994 in front of her home in Brentwood, California along with 25-year-old friend Ron Goldman. It appeared that all signs pointed to O.J. being the attacker — you’ll have to watch O.J.: Made in America for the breakdown on that one — but with help from “The Dream Team” he was able to convince the jury of reasonable doubt.

Take a look below and let us know: eerie coincidence or The Juice’s past coming back to haunt him?

 

