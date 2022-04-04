Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lori Harvey Keeps It Cute In A Jean Paul Gaultier Look

Lori Harvey stepped out looking super gorg in a Jean Paul Gaultier look and took to Instagram to show off the fashionable ensemble.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2022

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Lori Harvey took to Instagram to show off her latest look while out on the town and as usual, our good sis did not come to play!

Taking to the social platform, the beauty influencer posed for the gworls in a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier two-piece ensemble that was everything. She paired the look with open toe sandals and carried a white Lady Dior handbag to match. As for her hair she rocked her shoulder length locs in a voluminous bob with a slight curl on the end and adorned a soft glam makeup look on her face that had her glowing in the light.

“Material Gworl ✨,” the model captioned the IG carousel. Check it out below. 

 

“The one & O N L Y,” one of the beauty’s 4 million Instagram followers commented underneath the stunning photo while another wrote,  “Pretty 😍😍😍,” and another commenter followed up with, “yessss serve the gworlsss.”
It’s certainly been a great two weeks of fashion for SKN by LH founder as the beauty was recently spotted alongside her beau, Michael B. Jordan, looking as fine as ever for the Oscars’ Vanity Fair Party.  The couple looked extremely lavish for the affair with the gorgeous social media influencer donning a sparkling cream-colored dress that sported an intricate circular design on the bodice while MBJ matched her fly and looked rather dapper in a metallic black tuxedo.
After the couple hit the red carpet, they took to Instagram to show off their fashionable looks. Lori shared her Instagram carousel first, posting a photo of the couple holding hands on the red carpet as they served face and fashion goals ahead of the epic night ahead. “Date Night ✨ @vanityfair #VFOscars,” Lori captioned the photo.Check it out below.

Two words: Fashion. Goals.

Don’t miss… 

Lori Harvey Hosts A SKN By Lori Harvey Pop Up Shop In Miami

5 Times Lori Harvey Was That Girl

Lori Harvey Keeps It Cute In A Jean Paul Gaultier Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation

Senate Democrats were joined by Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in advancing Jackson's nomination.
04.05.22

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It

Graham just voted to confirm Jackson last year for another judicial position with a lifetime appointment.
04.05.22

What Are Reparations And Why Are They Important?

Reparations are defined in the Oxford dictionary as, “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying…
04.01.22

KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
03.22.22

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the…
03.10.22

Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To…

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest…
03.07.22

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22