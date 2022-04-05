Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Naturi Naughton And Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis Tied The Knot This Past Weekend

Tasha has moved on from Ghost and is living her best life!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Tasha has moved on from Ghost and is living her best life! Power star, Naturi Naughton, said “I do” to Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis this past weekend, on April 2nd, in an undisclosed location.

As seen in the video above, Naturi and Xavier’s wedding colors included different shades of purple and a shade of pink. Omari Hardwick, who plays Ghost – Naturi’s deceased husband – on Power, was a part of the bridal party sporting a purple, ankle length tuxedo. Lala, who played LaKeisha on Power, was also a part of the bridal party donning a spaghetti strap, floor length gown that featured a plunging neckline and small train.

The groom dapperly walked down the aisle in an all-white tuxedo that included ankle length pants paired with white dress shoes. Naturi floated down to her groom looking absolutely beautiful in a spaghetti strap, bell-shaped gown equipped with a train length veil. She carried a bouquet of purple flowers.

During an interview in Essence Magazine, Naturi revealed that her and Xavier were introduced by Omari Hardwick. The couple got engaged in 2020 during the Christmas holiday.

After the wedding, the guests and wedding party let their hair down at the reception. While we don’t know all the fun details about the party, we do know that our girl LaLa caught the bouquet!

In a post on her Instagram feed showing her snagging the flowers, LaLa wrote, “Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend?? WE OUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH? somebody tell me what we doing?!!!”

Lala filed for a divorce from her husband of 11 years, Carmel Anthony, so you know her followers were eating this video up!

Congratulations Naturi and Xavier!

DON’T MISS…

Naturi Naughton Is A Melanin Goddess During Her Latest Press Run For ‘Queens’

Naturi Naughton & Her Mini Me Zuri Are A Whole Quarantine Mood

Naturi Naughton Looked Stunning In A Custom Oyemwen Dress At ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Premiere

 

Naturi Naughton And Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis Tied The Knot This Past Weekend  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation

Senate Democrats were joined by Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in advancing Jackson's nomination.
04.05.22

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It

Graham just voted to confirm Jackson last year for another judicial position with a lifetime appointment.
04.05.22

What Are Reparations And Why Are They Important?

Reparations are defined in the Oxford dictionary as, “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying…
04.01.22

KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
03.22.22

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the…
03.10.22

Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To…

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest…
03.07.22

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22