Biden Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause Through August

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Student loan borrowers might get another few months to breathe. According to a report from the Associated Press, the Biden administration is expected to extend the repayment pause until August 31.

Currently, repayment of federal student loans has been paused since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And surprisingly, the world has not fallen apart.

Former President Trump got something right when he paused loan repayment and later extended the pause. When President Biden took office last year, he, in turn, extended the pause.

Read More: Congressional Democrats Want President Biden To Extend Student Loan Pause And Cancel Portion Of Debt

Coming just one day after The Debt Collective led a day of action urging the president to cancel student debt, an extension of the pause is nice, but some say it’s not enough. The Debt Collective demanded Biden “pick up the pen” and wipe out all student loan debt in an action Monday.

The Debt Collective and supporters gathered in front of the U.S. Department of Education calling for a Student Debt Jubilee and cancellation of all debt.

Last week Democrats in both the House and Senate urged the president to extend the repayment pause through the end of the year while he considered options for canceling at least a portion of outstanding student loan debt. Rep. Jamaal Bowman tweeted that it wasn’t enough to pause student debt, but the president should cancel it.

“@StrikeDebt and many Dems have called for student debt cancellation for over two years now,” Bowman tweeted. “Student loans have been paused since 2020, and our economy hasn’t collapsed. The cost of living goes up while wages stagnate. Don’t just delay payments @POTUS, cancel student debt.”

While it may seem like the president is just kicking the can down the road, there could be a strategic reason for the delay. Extending the repayment pause through the end of August, with the possibility of cancellation later still on the table, could be a move for midterm elections later this year. People heading to the polls in late October/early November might be more likely to remember the president clearing out loans.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Congressional Democrats have been pushing for the administration to cancel student loans. While there are different approaches, Sen. Elizabeth Warren continues to push for canceling $50,000 of federal student loan debt. She also co-introduced legislation with Rep. Jim Clyburn in 2019 but maintains the president can take executive action.

Some may wonder why student debt cancelation and not voting rights. But proponents of debt cancelation argue that the president could simply pick up his pen and do something that will benefit more than 40 million student debt holders without dealing with partisan fighting.

“Stop kicking the can down the road. Stop extending the pause. Just cancel all student debt,” an organizer said in a video captured by D.C. based justice reporter Chuck Modiano.

SEE ALSO:

Senate Democrats Say People Should Press Biden On Student Loan Forgiveness

Biden Deferring Student Loan Payments Again Falls Short Of Campaign Promise To Cancel Debt

Education Department Promises Significant Changes To Confusing Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Program ‘Over The Coming Months’

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022 10 photos Launch gallery Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022 1. Source:Getty 1 of 10 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. "I stuck my head out the window this morning and spring kissed me bang in the face. " -- Langston Hughes #spring #quotes — GetHappyQuotes (@GetHappyQuotes) March 7, 2011 2 of 10 2 of 10 3. The only way to get a thing done is to start to do it, then keep on doing it, and finally you'll finish it. -Langston Hughes #quote #quotes — Betsy Hodges (@BetsyHodges) February 1, 2019 3 of 10 3 of 10 4. What happens to

a dream deferred?

Does it dry

up Like a

raisin in the

sun?... Or does

it explode?

Langston Hughes#quotes #quote #FridayThoughts — Coach Brian (@_IamCoachBrian) February 1, 2019 4 of 10 4 of 10 5. Source:Getty 5 of 10 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. When you turn the corner

And you run into yourself

Then you know

that you have turned

All the corners that are left.



Langston Hughes

Poet and novelist

(1 Feb 1902-1967)#quote#quotes #quotestoliveby #quoteoftheday — u s kakodker (@uskakodker1) February 1, 2019 6 of 10 6 of 10 7. In honor of Langston Hughes's birthday, here's a collection of our favorite quotes from one of our favorite poets https://t.co/KdzYkTh3pB pic.twitter.com/xauMtHLpgb — Nat'l Endow f/t Arts (@NEAarts) February 1, 2019 7 of 10 7 of 10 8. The only way to get a thing done is to start to do it, then keep on doing it, and finally you'll finish it. -Langston Hughes #quote #quotes — Betsy Hodges (@BetsyHodges) February 1, 2019 8 of 10 8 of 10 9. February 1, year 1902 was born Langston Hughes. How do you like one of his quotes? “Like a welcome summer rain, humor may suddenly cleanse and cool the earth, the air and you”.

Read, save, share and create your own quotes at https://t.co/MGPaX9xVKv

#citatis #citatiscom #qoutes pic.twitter.com/T4TFZJnwVI — citatis (@citatiscom) February 1, 2019 9 of 10 9 of 10 10. Source:Getty 10 of 10 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrating Langston Hughes' Iconic Legacy On His Birthday Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022 [caption id="attachment_3901101" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Hulton Archive / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:30 a.m. ET, Feb. 1, 2022 The power of the written word has persisted throughout history, but, arguably, the literary contributions during the world-famous Harlem Renaissance changed the publishing game forever. Langston Hughes was one of the undisputed leaders of that group of renowned Black icons who included acclaimed musicians, dancers, artists, fashion designers and stylists, writers, politicians and scholars. Therefore, it is fitting that Hughes' birthday would coincide with the start of Black History Month, forever an unavoidable collision of Black excellence to kick off 28 full days of commemoration. And what better way to mark the start of Black History Month than by celebrating Hughes' words in print as well as those he spoke during his life, which began on Feb. 1, 1902, in Joplin, Missouri. No matter the form in which his words have been eternally preserved, Hughes' quotes are something we all need, especially in 2022. Hughes' road to Harlem -- where he would become a pioneering writer and poet alongside the likes of Zora Neale Hurston, Wallace Thurman, Claude McKay, Countee Cullen, Richard Wright and many others -- is legendary. https://twitter.com/TheIntlMagz/status/1488381393319383044?s=20&t=YQ7Z1P40ipI38S7gqlIT4Q Hughes was first published in 1921 "The Crisis," which was the official magazine of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, which went on to become more commonly referred to as the NAACP. He would go on to release a collection of poems all throughout the 1920s that included "The Weary Blues, "Fine Clothes to the Jew," "The Negro Mother and Other Dramatic Recitation," "Dear Lovely Death" and "The Dream Keeper and Other Poems." He also wrote novels and short stories like "Not Without Laughter," "Laughing to Keep from Crying," "Simple Speaks His Mind" and, one of his most famous, "The Ways of White Folks." Hughes' work was deeply political and unapologetically Black, as shown by the following brief passage that was published in The Nation in 1926. "The younger Negro artists who create now intend to express our individual dark-skinned selves without fear or shame. If white people are pleased we are glad," Hughes wrote at the time. "If they are not, it doesn't matter. We know we are beautiful. And ugly, too. The tom-tom cries, and the tom-tom laughs. If colored people are pleased we are glad. If they are not, their displeasure doesn't matter either. We build our temples for tomorrow, strong as we know how, and we stand on top of the mountain free within ourselves." https://twitter.com/RayBoomhower/status/1488498889703444483?s=20&t=YQ7Z1P40ipI38S7gqlIT4Q Many African American visionaries, including Hughes, uprooted themselves from the United States and moved to Paris due to the heated racial climate in America. They felt like their work was more appreciated in Europe than at home and believed that Paris afforded them more opportunities to further their careers. Hughes' former home in Harlem was ultimately designated to be a national landmark; one of 22 American sites with Black cultural significance that the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has actively worked to protect and preserve. Hughes died May 22, 1967, following complications after abdominal surgery related to prostate cancer. He was 65 years old. Hughes' legacy still lives on. His work has been featured in films, plays and music and remains a staple in American culture, especially in the Black community. See some of his most iconic words below, which are still very much relevant in 2022. Continue reading Celebrating Langston Hughes' Iconic Legacy On His Birthday

Biden Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause Through August was originally published on newsone.com