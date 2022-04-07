The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Get You A Russell Wilson | Episode 62”

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The ladies are back with their thoughts on the updates of Will Smith vs The Academy. Are they still on different sides? Plus, Blac Chyna threw Twitter in a tizzy after her baby daddies clap back at her. And lastly, Eva and Lore’l talk about being with a Russell Wilson vs a Future and the podcast that stirred up controversy over this.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Have family secrets destroyed your family?

