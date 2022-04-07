Podcasts
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Get You A Russell Wilson | Episode 62”

The Final Question To Undress got real. Have family secrets destroyed your family?

The ladies are back with their thoughts on the updates of Will Smith vs The Academy. Are they still on different sides? Plus, Blac Chyna threw Twitter in a tizzy after her baby daddies clap back at her. And lastly, Eva and Lore’l talk about being with a Russell Wilson vs a Future and the podcast that stirred up controversy over this.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

April is here and that means the cold weather is almost out.  Head to  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to spruce up your closet this Spring.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Get You A Russell Wilson | Episode 62”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

