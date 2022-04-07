Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mayor Muriel Bowser shared via twitter Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and followed with more tweets saying she would “work at home while following isolation protocols.”
RELATED: Gov. Larry Hogan Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Bowser’s positive test comes during this mini-outbreak in high-level Washington political circles following Saturday night’s Gridiron Club dinner. More than a dozen guests who attended the A-list event — including two Cabinet members, journalists and multiple members of Congress — have tested positive this week.
We are hoping for a healthy and speedy recovery.
source: apnews.com
President Barack Obama Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated March 2022)
1. President Barack Obama
1 of 97
I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022
It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.
2. R. Kelly
2 of 97
R. Kelly Contracts COVID In NYC Jail, Speech Reportedly Impaired https://t.co/GMYcKXGpbv pic.twitter.com/rmNTBMECoy— BlackAmericaWeb.com (@BlackAmericaWeb) February 1, 2022
3. Whoopi Goldberg
3 of 97
.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild."— The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022
Get well soon, Whoopi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oo1Qakfbcn
4. Stephen A. Smith4 of 97
5. Chris Rock
5 of 97
Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021
6. Wendy WilliamsSource:lifetime 6 of 97
7. Rapper Nicki Minaj
7 of 97
Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
8. Rapper Jim Jones
8 of 97
9. Kelly PriceSource:SANG GIRL! Inc 9 of 97
10. Lamar JacksonSource:(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 10 of 97
11. Michael StrahanSource:courtesy of Michael Strahan for Women's Empowerment 2018 11 of 97
12. Dave ChappelleSource:Getty 12 of 97
13. Jeremih
13 of 97
14. Ellen DeGeneres
14 of 97
15. AshantiSource:WENN 15 of 97
16. Fred Hammond
16 of 97
17. R&B Singer Trey Songz
17 of 97
18. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tests positive for the coronavirus.
18 of 97
BREAKING - Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020
19. Chris Christie former governor of New Jersey tests positive for the coronavirus.
19 of 97
I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020
20. Kellyanne Conway, Former counselor to the President, tested positive for COVID-19.
20 of 97
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️
21. Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia has tested positive for COVID-19.
21 of 97
Claudia Conway just announced on TikTok that she’s positive for COVID-19.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 4, 2020
Her mother hid her diagnosis and infected her.
22. Bill Stepien, Trump’s new campaign manager, has tested positive for COVID-19.
22 of 97
Letter from Trump campaign manager, Bill Stepien, to staff confirming COVID diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/KTPSKNN4gm— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) October 3, 2020
23. Karoline Leavitt, White House assistant press secretary, Tests Positive For COVID-19
23 of 97
This is accurate. White House communications aides Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt both have coronavirus, I’m told. Other mid-level staffers have tested positive, too, in recent days. https://t.co/dDCMJHDZ0b— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 5, 2020
24. Chad Gilmartin, White House principal assistant press secretary, Tests Positive For COVID-19
24 of 97
.@ABC News has learned Chad Gilmartin a member of the White House press shop also is positive. Sources tell us test came back positive over the weekend.— John Santucci (@Santucci) October 5, 2020
25. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R) Tests Positive For COVID-19
25 of 97
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. But, after finding out he had the virus, which has killed more than 220,000 Americans to date, the Wisconsin Republican still chose to attend an Oktoberfest fundraising dinner that evening. https://t.co/6SsvlEFfH7— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 5, 2020
26. North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R) Tests Positive For COVID-19
26 of 97
Tonight my COVID-19 test came back positive. I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well. COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested. pic.twitter.com/fwc826dkvQ— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 3, 2020
27. Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee Tests Positive For COVID-19
October 2, 202027 of 97
28. Assistant to the President, Nicholas Luna, Tests Positive For COVID-19
28 of 97
NEW: Nicholas Luna, one of the White House aides who works closest to President Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/VA7TQfEnW7 pic.twitter.com/NGofK77CjL— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 4, 2020
29. White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, Tests Positive For COVID-19
October 5, 202029 of 97
30. Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19
30 of 97
NEWS: Hope Hicks, who traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday, and to his Minnesota rally yesterday, has coronavirus, sources tell me.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020
31. New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton
31 of 97
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
32. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump32 of 97
33. Netflix's Hollywood And Big Band Theory's Jim Parsons33 of 97
34. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Test Positive For CoronaVirus
34 of 97
As I have been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, #COVID19 is very real and very contagious.— Governor Ralph Northam (@VAGovernor73) September 25, 2020
We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this virus seriously.
35. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
35 of 97
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
36. Natalie Nunn36 of 97
37. Comedian Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for Coronavirus37 of 97
38. The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested Positive For COVID-19
38 of 97
39. Kevin Hart39 of 97
40. Usain Bolt40 of 97
41. Real Houswives of Orange County, Shannon Beador
41 of 97
42. Spencer DinwiddieSource:WENN 42 of 97
43. Herman CainSource:WENN 43 of 97
44. DeAndre JordanSource:WENN 44 of 97
45. Actress Anna Camp
45 of 97
46. Russell Westbrook
46 of 97
Rockets guard Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020
47. Keisha Lance Bottoms
47 of 97
COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020
48. DL Hughley
48 of 97
49. Ezekiel Elliott
49 of 97
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
50. Patrick Ewing
50 of 97
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
51. D.C. Rapper Fat TrelSource:WKYS 51 of 97
52. NFL Champion Von Miller52 of 97
53. Jacqueline Towns, Mother of NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns53 of 97
54. Westide Gunn
54 of 97
I have a confession to Make I’m a Corona Survivor I didn’t want anybody feeling sorry for me I had to thug it out for weeks I didn’t get to see my kids I went to the hospital feeling like I was breathing my last… https://t.co/TWKK8N076H— WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) April 12, 2020
55. Babyface55 of 97
56. Bebe Winans
56 of 97
57. Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus COVID-19 But Has Since Recovered57 of 97
58. Jackson Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus COVID-1958 of 97
59. Jason Collins
59 of 97
I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020
60. Ali Wentworth60 of 97
61. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder passed due to complications from COVID-19
61 of 97
The musician Adam Schlesinger, who died this week, was a modest man of immodestly lavish talent, with a body of work that stands next to those of far bigger boldface names. https://t.co/qiqT5okF1G— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 3, 2020
62. John Prine
62 of 97
We are remembering Joe Diffie with his iconic 90s videos ❤️ https://t.co/GsbgSUAM1B— CMT (@CMT) March 31, 2020
63. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
63 of 97
64. Actress Rachel Matthews (Voiced “Honeymaren” In Frozen 2)64 of 97
65. Prince Albert II of Monaco Tests Positive for Coronavirus COVID-1965 of 97
66. Singer Charlotte Lawrence66 of 97
67. Record Breaking NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey67 of 97
68.68 of 97
69. P!NK and son Jameson
69 of 97
70. Rapper YNW Melly70 of 97
71. CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo
71 of 97
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
72. Rapper Brad "Scarface" Jordan
72 of 97
Brad Jordan, aka Scarface of the Geto Boys, says he had 103 fever, felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest and thought he was going to die. He has now tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/p7wD1OTQCF via @houstonchron— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 26, 2020
73. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus
73 of 97
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
74. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin
74 of 97
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
75. Prince Charles
75 of 97
76. Designer Jenny Polanco76 of 97
77. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 59
77 of 97
78. Slim Thug
78 of 97
79. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19Source:Getty 79 of 97
80. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju
80 of 97
81. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood81 of 97
82. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim
82 of 97
83.83 of 97
84. Harvey Weinstein
84 of 97
Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison https://t.co/NS3cxkKdG7— TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020
85. Andy Cohen
85 of 97
86. Marcus Smart
86 of 97
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
87. Sean PaytonSource:Getty 87 of 97
88. ESPN reporter and analyst Doris BurkeSource:Getty 88 of 97
89. Olga Kurylenko
89 of 97
90. Kevin Durant
90 of 97
Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.@KDTrey5 tells @ShamsCharania that he is feeling fine.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 17, 2020
More from @TheAthleticNBA ⤵️
91. Idris Elba
91 of 97
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
92. Rudy Gobert
92 of 97
93. Tom Hanks
93 of 97
94. Rita Wilson
94 of 97
95. Donovan Mitchell
95 of 97
96. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
96 of 97
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
97. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton
97 of 97
BREAKING: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2020
Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on woldcnews.com