‘The Real’ Canceled After 8 Seasons On Daytime TV

45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

After eight seasons, Fox Stations Group has canceled “The Real.”

The daytime TV show premiered in 2013 as pre-taped episodes with the original cast of Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton, and Loni Love.  In 2014, the show was picked up by Fox and switched to live broadcasting by season four.  

Within the eight seasons, the cast went through many changes from Tamar Braxton leaving in 2016, Amanda Seales joining for five months during season six, Tamera Mowry leaving in 2020, and Garcelle Beauvais joining in place of Tamera. This news comes after rocky times with many daytime shows from Wendy Williams being on leave from The Wendy Williams Show, Nick Cannon’s show being canceled after one season, and Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd getting their own shows.

According to Deadline, “The Real is Warners/Telepictures’ third longest-running daytime syndicated panel talk show ever, only behind Ellen and Jenny Jones, and one of the longest-running daytime talk shows in the last 10 years.”

The show has received 3 Daytime Emmys and 2 NAACP Image Awards. 

‘The Real’ Canceled After 8 Seasons On Daytime TV  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

