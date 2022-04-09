News
Former Washington Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24

Haskins was only 24 years old. He would have turned 25-years-old on May 3.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died after being stuck by a car in South Florida on Saturday Morning (April 9th). The news was First reported by ESPN Insider Adam Schefter and confirmed by his agent, Cedric Saunders. Haskins was in Florida training with Steelers Quarterbacks, Running backs and Wide Receivers for the upcoming 2022 season.

Haskins was a standout quarterback at the Ohio State University. In 2018, his lone season as the starter for the Buckeyes, Haskins broke single season records, passing for 4,831 passing yards 50 touchdowns (50 Touchdowns is also the most in Big Ten Conference History). Haskins won All–Big Ten honors, as well as six Big Ten Offensive Player of awards that season. He was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 15th pick in the NFL Draft. Haskins spent two seasons with the Commanders before being released. Last season Haskins was signed by Steelers.

In a statement, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became a part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.

 

He was expected to compete with fellow QB’s Mason Rudolph and the newly-signed Mitchell Trubisky for the Steelers starting job.

