Bozeman Foundation and Weekend Backpacks Team Up For At-Risk Youth in Baltimore

The foundation's director shared plans to make backpack distributions in the area, weekly .

The Brad and Nikki Bozeman Foundation have teamed up with Weekend Backpacks to help make sure that area kids are eating outside of school.

A spokesperson from the foundation told Channel 11 that each bag contains about 5 days worth of food including snack boxes with fruit snacks, peanut butter cups, and other goodies. The box also has QR codes printed on them that can be scanned to connect kids (and parents) to necessary resources. Bradley and Nikki Foundation executive director Lisa Miller detailed their progress.  “We are doing a three-month pilot program where we’re delivering weekly supply of non-perishable items through Weekend Backpacks in a SYNC snack box for the kids,” Miller said.

The charity began at the University of Alabama and expanded to Baltimore when Bradley was drafted by the Ravens in 2018. Brad and Nikki Bozeman were, “both bullied as kids and wanted to make a difference,” says the foundation’s website. “Together, Bradley and Nikki traveled the state visiting elementary through high school students to talk about the dangers of bullying and the importance of accepting difference in others. Bradley with Nikki, [are] set to work strengthening communities in their new hometown, one school visit at a time.”

Bozeman was recently signed to the Carolina Panthers.

