Kelly Rowland Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Instagram Pic

Kelly Rowland recently donned a sexy, all-red monochromatic look and took to Instagram to show off the fashionable ensemble for her millions of followers.

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Arrivals

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her stunning fit and we’re still swooning with fashion envy!

Taking to the social platform, the 40-year-old singer rocked an all-red ensemble featuring a sparkling red, long sleeved blouse and matching red high waist leggings. The fashionable ensemble was custom designed for the entertainer by Sir Baba Jagne and fit her like a glove, as she wore the blouse completely unbuttoned to show off her toned midriff. She accessorized the look with dangly earrings and a bright bold red lip, as styled by Kollin Carter.

On Instagram, the former Destiny’s Child star shared the photo for her 12.7 million IG followers, posting two different ranges of the outfit while simply captioning the photo set with a few black hearts. Check out the fashionable ensemble below.

“KELLLYYYYY🔥🔥🔥🔥 OMGG WOWWWWWW💥💥💥,” one of Kelly’s followers commented underneath the sparkly fit while another wrote,”Come on, sisssssss 🔥🔥🔥” and Kelly’s bestie and former DC3 group member wrote, “YOU BETTA!!!❤🔥🔥❤🔥❤.”
We’re absolutely obsessed with this red monochromatic look!
Kelly has certainly been on the move lately and just last month, the beauty found herself on the set of The Today Show, as a guest co-host donning a pretty in pink ensemble that certainly gave us fashion goals. For her stint on daytime TV, Rowland served natural curls, smiles, and definitely spring vibes as she donned a pink The Sei pants set, shoes by Charles & Keith, and accessories by Gabriel and Co, and Azcona.
Check it out below. 
We’re just loving Kelly’s spring time style!

