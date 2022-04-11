Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Idris Elba Sold Weed To Help Pay for Acting Career, Says Dave Chappelle Was His Customer

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 19

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

The Stringer Bell is showing in Idris Elba.

In an episode of The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM, the actor shared his story of doing odd jobs and confessed to selling weed to Dave Chappelle.

“I went to a performing arts college and did two years of everything –– scene painting, a little ballet, a little contemporary dance,” Elba shared about his journey. Things however changed once he moved from London to America.

“It just all fell flat on its face very quickly for about four years,” he shared. “In that time period, I did a lot of things that I’m not proud of. But I did a lot of the things.”

He then went on to say that he worked as a DJ, a doorman at a comedy club, and sold weed while trying to get his career off the ground.

“I used to sell weed. It wasn’t [legal] back then. I did that for a little bit just to pay the way,” he explained. “Dave Chappelle remembers me ’cause he used to buy weed from me.” 

The actor got his big break by playing a drug dealer Stringer Bell on The Wire in 2002. On the podcast, the actor was promoting his role as Knuckles in the animated film, Sonic The Hedgehog 2.  

Idris Elba Sold Weed To Help Pay for Acting Career, Says Dave Chappelle Was His Customer

